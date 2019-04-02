‘Avengers: Endgame’ tickets presale crashes AMC Theatres site

The rush of activity took down the AMC Theatres site and app, left fans with over hour-long waits at ticketing site Fandango, and also caused issues with the Regal Cinemas and Atom Tickets apps.

Looking to score tickets to the hotly anticipated “Avengers: Endgame”? Get in line.

Just as presale ticket sales for the next Marvel Studios film went online Tuesday morning, sales just as quickly seemed to have gone offline. The rush of activity took down the AMC Theatres site and app, left fans with over hour-long waits at ticketing site Fandango, and also caused issues with the Regal Cinemas and Atom Tickets apps.

Fandango was still showing wait times of over an hour to purchase tickets as of 10:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, while the AMC website and app continued to have issues. Atom Tickets were loading, but the site was still alerting to errors when trying to purchase tickets.

Needless to say, Marvel fans were not pleased, with “Endgame” related hashtags taking up four of the top spots in Twitter’s trending topics in the U.S., including one devoted specifically to Fandango as fans voiced their displeasure.

Yo @Fandango this wait your turn thing is cool and all, but it would be nice if the site actually let me select seats and didn't crash when i get through. I was in line ON THE HOUR and OF COURSE it still crashes https://t.co/VP1jmcumn9 — Randolph Rivo (@RRivo) April 2, 2019

The culmination of the 22-film Marvel Cinematic Universe “Infinity Saga,” the new Avengers film is the sequel to last year’s blockbuster “Avengers: Infinity War.” That film grossed over $2 billion at the worldwide box office, with some Hollywood trades already speculating that “Endgame” could do over to $800 million on its opening weekend worldwide.

Shares of Disney, which owns producer Marvel Studios, were down 28 cents to $112.23 in early trading Tuesday. The first U.S. theatrical showings of “Avengers: Endgame” begin April 25.

