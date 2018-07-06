Bank of Scotland settles with IL for $20 million over pre-recession misconduct

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced a $20 million settlement with the Royal Bank of Scotland over the bank’s misconduct with residential mortgage-backed securities which led up to the 2008 recession.

The settlement recovers money for the Illinois pension funds, the attorney general’s office said. The proceeds will be shared between the Teachers Retirement System and the State Universities Retirement System and the Illinois State Board of Investment, which oversees the State Employee’s Retirement System.

Madigan championed the settlement as the latest example of her legal action against the unlawful financial misconduct of banks and lenders.

“With this settlement, I have recovered over $475 million for Illinois pension systems and residents as a result of fraudulent conduct in the mortgage-backed securities market,” Madigan said.

The settlement with the Royal Bank of Scotland is the eighth settlement addressing the sale of mortgage-backed securities which precipitated the economic collapse of 2008, according to Madigan’s office.

Madigan’s office has previously made similar settlements with JPMorgan Chase for $100 million, with Citigroup for $44 million, with Bank of America for $300 million, with Morgan Stanley for $22 million and with Goldman Sachs for $25 million, the attorney general’s office said.