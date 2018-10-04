6.5 million pounds of beef recalled for salmonella

A meat processor has recalled 6.5 million pounds of beef products over possible salmonella contamination. | AP file photo

A meat processor on Thursday recalled 6.5 million pounds of beef products, including ground beef, over possible salmonella contamination.

The company, JBS Tolleson, said 57 people across 16 states became ill between Aug. 4 and Sept. 6 after eating its beef.

The beef products were sold under brand names such as Cedar River Farms Natural, Cumnor Perfect Choice, Gourmet Burger and Grass Run Farms Natural.

The products were packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7, 2018, and have the establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail stores nationwide.

The Food and Drug Administration urges anyone who has bought these products not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.