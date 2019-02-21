Reader, Sun-Times team up to bring back ‘The Ben Joravsky Show’

Ben is back on the air.

“The Ben Joravsky Show” will launch Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, as a livestream and podcast presented by the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Reader.

The show will be streamed from the Sun-Times studios in the West Loop Tuesdays through Fridays between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the Sun-Times and Reader websites during that time.

It also will be released as a podcast each day after the live recording on the Reader and Sun-Times sites — and on all other major podcast platforms. Key segments from each day’s show will be released as individual podcasts, too.

Continuing Joravsky’s decades-long tradition of in-depth reporting on Chicago politics and culture, the show will feature a wide range of guests talking Chicago to Chicagoans. Dennis Schetter will serve as producer.

“For the last few weeks, I’ve been bouncing off the walls, eager to get back on the air,” said Joravsky, who, until recently, had a show on a Chicago AM radio station. “So I’m very excited that the Reader and Sun-Times could put this show together and that producer Dennis — aka, Dr. D. — will be back with me for the ride. I love talking politics — especially Chicago politics. I’ll be back just in time for the mayoral runoff.

“And then after that, what’s that I see on the horizon? Oh, yes, the 2020 presidential race. Man, I can’t wait.”

The podcast launch sponsors include the Chicago Federation of Labor, IUOE Local 150, IBEW Local 9, and IAM Lodge 126.

Joravsky, a Reader reporter for decades, has long been a supporter of unions. He is a member of the Chicago News Guild.