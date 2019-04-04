Beyonce partners with Adidas to re-launch Ivy Park clothing, footwear line

Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. | Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

NEW YORK — Beyoncé has announced a new collaboration: a creative partnership with Adidas.

The pop star on Thursday says she will develop new footwear and apparel for the brand. Beyoncé is also planning to re-launch her activewear clothing line, Ivy Park, with Adidas.

The Grammy-winning superstar, who famously sang that girls run the world, will continue to be the sole owner of Ivy Park.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” the singer said in a statement. “We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

The Ivy Park fitness collection debuted in 2016 with an initial line of sweatshirts, leggings, t-shirts and crop tops.

Like rivals Nike and Under Armour, Adidas has frequently partnered with celebrities, from singer Pharrell Williams to rapper Kanye West, whose “Yeezy” line sparks a frenzy whenever one of its limited collection sneakers hits the market.

Contributing: USA Today</em>