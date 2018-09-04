Big & Rich singer urges Nike boycott over Colin Kaepernick ‘Faces’ ad

John Rich of the country music duo Big & Rich performs a song during a taping for Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Rise Telethon Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Humphrey/AP

Hours after apparel company Nike unveiled a new ad featuring former San Francisco 49rs quarterback Colin Kaepernick, country singer John Rich responded with a series of tweets blasting the decision.

“Hey @Nike I guess you made @Kaepernick7 your new ‘face’ of the brand because you love the way his socks look with your shoes? @Reebok here we come.”

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

Rich, one half of the Big & Rich and owner of Lower Broadway’s Redneck Riviera honky-tonk, followed it up with a picture of his soundman after cutting out the Nike logo from his socks.

The singer, whose signature hit with the multi-platinum selling Big & Rich is “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” followed it up saying to watch Nike stock by this time next week and responded to several tweets responding to the cut up socks.

Early Tuesday, reports revealed that Nike stock was falling in early trading following the announcement.

Kaepernick, who remains a free agent after last playing in the NFL in 2016, will be one of the faces of Nike’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign.

The quarterback has become a polarizing figure due to his protests of police brutality and social inequality during the playing of the national anthem at NFL games. He sat and kneeled during the anthem in the 2016 preseason and continued the protest through the rest of that season.

During that preseason, Kaepernick wore socks depicting cops as pigs. Something which Rich referenced in his many tweets criticizing the company.