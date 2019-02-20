Billionaire Ken Griffin doubles up on Bill Daley’s campaign

Mayoral candidate Bill Daley, left, in October. File Photo. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times; Chicago billionaire Ken Griffin, right, on April 12, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Illinois’ richest man has given another $1 million to mayoral candidate Bill Daley, doubling his investment in the brother and son of past mayors’ campaign.

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin gave Daley the latest 7-figure donation on Tuesday, eight days after his first $1 million contribution.

The donation from the CEO of Citadel Investments keeps the son of former Mayor Richard J. Daley and brother of Richard M. Daley comfortably in the lead in the fundraising derby in the 14-candidate mayoral field.

As of Wednesday, Daley reported raising $8,646,434.81 since he entered the race in September.

As eye-opening as Griffin’s donation is, it is not a surprise. Crain’s Chicago Business first reported that a second donation was in the works.

Griffin released a statement after the first influx of cash, saying “Bill is a proven leader who understands the critical importance of working for all Chicagoans regardless of politics, race or background.”

Daley thanked Griffin for the early support, saying “While we may not agree on every political issue, Ken’s commitment to Chicago is unquestionable and unwavering.”

But mayoral rival Susana Mendoza seized on the contribution from Griffin, who also gave $36 million to Gov. Bruce Rauner’s campaigns.

Griffin, she said, “is supporting Bill Daley because Bill Daley is Bruce Rauner’s candidate.”

“I’ve got to make sure that Chicago keeps moving in the right direction and doesn’t elect ‘Bruce Daley,’” Mendoza, making an intentional slip, said at a news conference last week.