Black and Hispanic women still left out at Facebook

Facebook's efforts at being more inclusive are failing African-American and Hispanic women. | AP file photo

The number of black women that work at Facebook as senior managers or executives almost fits on one hand — six.

That’s less than 1 percent of those 769 jobs, USA Today’s Jessica Guynn reports. The number of Hispanic women at that level of management is 10, or 1.3 percent.

Facebook revealed its fifth annual diversity report on Thursday, and it shows slow improvement. Though there’s been strides in improving representation of some underrepresented groups at the company, women of color are still marginally represented.

There are 278 black women overall working at Facebook, making up 1.4 of the workforce. It’s almost triple the number compared to 2016, but only a small increase in percentage. The number of Hispanic women more than doubled since 2016, currently at 463, making up 2.3 percent of the workforce.

“We are definitely concerned” Maxine Williams, Facebook’s chief diversity officer, said to USA Today.

Bringing in more people of color continues to be a critical issue for a company whose users are half women, about 13 percent black and nearly 18 percent Hispanic, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

“Black and Latina women aren’t hiding from Silicon Valley,” Alysha Light, founder of Flight PR said. She said it’s on the technology companies, who don’t approach them.