Black-owned businesses fear burglary in Park Manor

Businesses in the Park Manor neighborhood tended to the afternoon rush during a humid Monday afternoon. People ducked in bakeries or convenience stores seeking refuge from the heat, others walked into a barbecue restaurant. Residents laughed while walking down the street, and some even shouted at the weather in frustration. Other than the heat, it was a typical afternoon on the South Side of Chicago.

Except for a couple of businesses that were suddenly closed Sunday on what they considered the busiest day of the week. The unplanned and temporary closure forced surrounding businesses to reflect on their own vulnerability.

Several black-owned businesses along the 75th Street commercial corridor, which spans from Wabash Avenue to Cottage Grove Avenue, are concerned after burglaries at Harold’s Chicken and 5 Loaves Eatery that forced the two businesses to shut down operations on Sunday after someone cut their electrical wires to steal the copper wiring.

The burglary could’ve happened anytime between 4 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Chicago Police. No one has been arrested.

“We lost upwards of $2,000 worth of food when the electricity went out. It’s a small amount to some, but it is a big chunk [of money] to us,” said Constance Simms-Kincaid, owner of 5 Loaves Eatery.

Simms-Kincaid said the wiring from her electricity has been stolen four times in the last seven years. She’s grateful this time it closed her business for only one day, but she remembers when she had to shut down for almost four months.

“We were really struggling, and it really knocked us off our feet,” she said. “I was forced to get another job just so I could pay my employees in time when payroll was due.”

Darnell Gaffney, owner of the neighboring Space Age Marketing, said he found it odd when he came to work Sunday and saw 5 Loaves Eatery closed.

“This is really unfortunate to have this happen to them. [5 Loaves Eatery] do great work in the community, and people come from all over just to dine at their restaurant. If they’re not safe, none of us around here are,” Gaffney said.

Lem’s Bar-B-Q has been serving barbecue in Park Manor since 1968. William Lemons, who manages the restaurant, said it would be devastating for his business to be closed for more than a day.

“This is an issue we have to look out … I really don’t know how we can try and prevent this from happening to us,” Lemons said.

Simms-Kincaid said, “Thieves are so determined to get the copper wiring from the electrical wires that they will do it during a thunderstorm, in front of cameras or even in front of people. They just don’t care who it affects.”

A similar burglary happened at the nearby Captain’s Hard Time Dining in Chatham, shuttering their operation as well. The surveillance camera shows a person walking with a ladder and scaling the building with wire cutters in hand.

Simms-Kincaid said the support she has received from the community has been amazing. Both Harold’s Chicken and 5 Loaves Eatery have reopened. Simms-Kincaid has plans to meet with the Chatham Business Association to see if they can come up with a way to prevent this from happening again. She is also hoping to work with Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), chairman of the Chicago City Council’s Black Caucus.