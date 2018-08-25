Iconic Blommer Chocolate in West Loop reportedly up for sale

Signage and window vents are seen at the Blommer Chocolate Company in Chicago, Illinois. With the smell of chocolate that the Blommer plant emits, the EPA has cited the chocolate producer in the past with alleged violations of the agency's clean-air act. | Tim Boyle/Getty Images

The family that owns Blommer Chocolate Co. is considering selling it, according to report by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg attributes the story to “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Those sources, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly, say the company is working with an investment bank to look at options. The business is already attracting interest from at least one European strategic acquirer and private equity firms, one of the sources told Bloomberg.

“As a very successful family business and a leader in our industry, we regularly receive inbound interest in our company,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Blommer said in an emailed statement. “We are continuously looking at a variety of options that can accelerate our growth strategy given the tremendous global opportunities in our industry.”

Blommer has been expanding in recent years, with a $40 million acquisition of a plant in Jinshan, China, in 2016 and the introduction of new brand Founders Reserve in May this year, according to the Bloomberg report.

A third-generation family business, the firm was founded by Henry Blommer Sr. and two brothers in 1939.

