May postpones vote in parliament on Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May says her Brexit divorce deal with the European Union is still "the best deal that is negotiable," as she aimed to win Parliament's support. | AP Photo

BRUSSELS — British Prime Minister Theresa May says her Brexit divorce deal with the European Union is still “the best deal that is negotiable,” as she aimed to win Parliament’s support.

In a stinging statement Monday to the House of Commons, May reminded lawmakers that any Brexit deal would require compromise.

She then asked whether the House of Commons really wanted to deliver Brexit — and if it was willing to re-open the political division within the country by challenging the 2016 vote of the British people to leave the bloc.

May’s comments came after she postponed the vote in parliament on her EU divorce deal, acknowledging she would have lost Tuesday’s vote by a “significant margin.” The decision throws her Brexit plans into chaos.