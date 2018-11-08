Feds find massive fraud at shuttered Bridgeport bank whose prez was found dead

Washington Federal Bank for Savings, 2869 S. Archer, was shut down in December for “unsafe or unsound practices” days after its president was found dead in an apparent suicide. A federal audit has uncovered an $82.6 million fraud at the bank. | Google Street View

A century-old Bridgeport bank that federal regulators shut down last December — less than two weeks after its president was found hanged in a customer’s home — had been involved in fraud scheme that topped $82.6 million, an audit has found.

That’s about 30 percent more than originally thought.

The audit for the U.S. Treasury Department’s inspector general makes clear that federal authorities believe officials at Washington Federal Bank for Savings engaged in a massive fraud, issuing residential and commercials loans that have never been repaid.

And the audit says federal regulators are partly responsible for the losses because they treated Washington Federal “as a ‘training’ or ‘practice’ bank for rookie examiners who failed to detect the scheme, ignoring various “red flags” because they were hoodwinked by bank officials including President John F. Gembara since at least 2011.

Gembara, the grandson of the bank’s founder, was found dead last Dec. 3, sitting in a chair with a rope around his neck inside the Park Ridge bedroom of a bank customer who owed the bank nearly $1.8 million and was facing foreclosure. It was 25 miles from his home in Palos Hills.

Gembara’s death has been ruled a suicide by Park Ridge police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The bank’s failure is under investigation by the FBI as well as by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The FDIC is trying to collect the unpaid loans, which include as much as $27 million it’s seeking from Robert Kowalski, an attorney and developer who has been locked up for days at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in the Loop for failing to turn over records to the FDIC as part of his bankruptcy case.

Criminal defense attorneys have been retained by the former bank board members — Gembara’s sister, Janice M. Weston; George F. Kozdemba, a retired electrical technician for the Chicago Water Reclamation District; William M. Mahon, a deputy commissioner for the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation; and Leonard Stepien, a comptroller for a packing company.

Gembara’s wife, Therese, also has hired an attorney, Luke Casson, who told the Chicago Sun-Times earlier this year that the widow doesn’t believe her husband killed himself.

The federal audit issued this week doesn’t mention Gembara’s death. It also doesn’t identify any of the bank officials.

But it does highlight a series of conflicts of interest involving bank officials and board members who approved loans and then had oversight of the loans they had made.

Washington Federal had made loans to residential and commercial customers without appraising the value of the property until a week to six months after the loans were made, the audit found.

That’s among numerous “red flags” overlooked by inexperienced bank examiners for the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which assumed regulatory authority over the bank in 2011.

“We identified weaknesses in the execution of the OCC’s supervision of the bank that led to missed opportunities for timely enforcement actions related to the bank’s loan portfolio,” the audit says. “We believe that had the OCC examination teams identified and addressed these issues timely, the fraud at Washington Federal may have been uncovered sooner and the loss to the [deposit insurance fund] and individual account holders may have been reduced.”

The OCC discovered the fraud — as well as the shoddy oversight by the OCC bank examiners — last fall.

It’s unclear what prompted the OCC to conduct that audit. Casson previously told the Sun-Times it was the result of a tip from someone inside the bank.

The OC turned its findings over to the FDIC, which moved to shut down the bank.

Gembara apparently was aware of that action several days before he died.

During the examination last fall, the bank examiners looked at a sample of nine loans and were told by bank officials that five of the loans had been paid off.

“They requested additional information about the paid-off loans, but had difficulty obtaining information from the bank,” the report says. An OCC official “instructed the [examiner in charge] to inform the bank’s president that the examiners would not leave the bank until the bank provided the requested information.”

“In November 2017, OCC examiners met with the bank’s Board of Directors to convey significant concerns identified during the examination, including the failure of the bank to provide requested documents and loan files. After the meeting, a member of the bank’s management, who was also a board member, advised OCC examiners that there was a major fraud occurring at the bank. [The assistant deputy comptroller] told us that if previous examiners would have validated that the loans the bank reported as paid-off were indeed paid-off, the fraud would have been uncovered sooner.”

