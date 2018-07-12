A Build-a-Bear promotion that offered customers the chance to pay their age in exchange for any stuffed toy ended early Thursday due to crowds and safety concerns, the company said.
The company made the announcement on Facebook about 10:30 a.m.
“Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our locations due to crowds and safety concerns. We have closed lines in our U.S. and Canada stores. We understand some Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible,” Build-a-Bear Workshop wrote on Facebook.
Parents expressed their disappointment on social media.