Build-a-Bear promotion ends early due to crowds, safety concerns

A Build-a-Bear promotion that offered customers the chance to pay their age in exchange for any stuffed toy ended early on Thursday due to crowds and safety concerns, the company said. | Build-a-Bear

A Build-a-Bear promotion that offered customers the chance to pay their age in exchange for any stuffed toy ended early Thursday due to crowds and safety concerns, the company said.

The company made the announcement on Facebook about 10:30 a.m.

“Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our locations due to crowds and safety concerns. We have closed lines in our U.S. and Canada stores. We understand some Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible,” Build-a-Bear Workshop wrote on Facebook.

Y'ALL Build a Bear has shut down all lines! You just made an enemy of thousands of moms who have been standing up for hours with angry, screaming children FOR HOURS. RIP Build a Bear.

This was the line outside Lynnhaven mall earlier this morning @WTKR3 https://t.co/dSKGzVuBv9 pic.twitter.com/9AxQuuS8zM — brheanna berry (@brheannaWTKR) July 12, 2018

Parents expressed their disappointment on social media.

@buildabear @emma1885 angry and fuming, we are working parents, my wife is having to drive 100 miles after work to get to a store to take up the offer, and now we have a 2 year old in meltdown she's not getting a bear, perhaps your MD wants to consul her @BBCWatchdog #buildabear — Dave A (@geekonaleashuk) July 12, 2018