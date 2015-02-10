Business Beat: Revolution Brewing, Capri Sun, MillerCoors

Revolution Brewing project to triple capacity

A 120-barrel brewhouse and several 800-barrel fermenters are part of Revolution Brewing expansion of its Avondale facility.

Capri Sun dropping high-fructose corn syrup

Kraft Foods says it will start sweetening its Capri Sun drinks with sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup.

MillerCoors CEO Tom Long to retire this summer

MillerCoors CEO Tom Long plans to retire from the brewer June 30. The 56-year-old has been CEO since 2011.

ALSO: Molson Coors profit disappoints on falling beer sales

Orbitz settles with Skiplagged over ‘hidden cities’

Internet travel site Skiplagged.com has agreed to not use Orbitz.com or other Orbitz Worldwide websites to find so-called “hidden city” airline tickets.

Are Samsung’s smart TVs too smart?

Watch what you say in your living room. Samsung’s smart TV could be listening. And sharing.

Home Depot hiring 80,000 workers for spring

The nation’s largest home-improvement retailer has started to hire more than 80,000 seasonal workers for the spring selling season, the company’s busiest period.

ALSO: CarMax to hire 2,500 people nationwide

Robots replacing human factory workers at faster pace

Cheaper, better robots will replace human workers in the world’s factories at a faster pace over the next decade, pushing manufacturing labor costs down 16 percent, a new report predicts.

Flipboard magazines not just for mobile anymore

The PC remains the mode of choice for many readers, especially during business hours. So Flipboard has launched a Web browser version of its digital magazine service.

Yelp buys East24, gets into business of ordering takeout

Competition for online takeout orders is heating up with Yelp’s purchase of Eat24. Yelp expects to take on leader GrubHub Inc. as well as Delivery.com, FoodtoEat.com and OrderUp.com.

Stocks advance on earnings, possible Greece deal

A mix of positive earnings and corporate news boosted stocks on Tuesday. Signs that Greece might be willing to broker a deal with its creditors also gave the market a lift.

Dean Foods posts a profit but missing expectations

Dean Foods returned to a profit in its fourth quarter, but its performance missed Wall Street’s expectations.

Investor seeks $8 billion stock buyback, board seat

A General Motors stockholder representing four investment funds has told the company he’ll seek a seat on its board at the annual meeting this summer and will push for an $8 billion stock buyback to take place by next year.