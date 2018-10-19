Ready-to-eat salads and bowls with chicken recalled

Caito Foods, LLC, an Indianapolis- based company, says the products made with chicken that contain a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. | AP

A fruit and vegetable produce company is recalling 1,532 pounds of ready-to-eat salad and bowl products.

Caito Foods, LLC, an Indianapolis-based company, says the products made with chicken that contain a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 14, 2018, when Caito Foods received word that the corn used in the production of their products was being recalled.

Several brands — good to go!, Fresh Garden Highway and good & deLISH — were on the recall list.

The ready-to-eat salads and bowls made with chicken that were produced from Oct. 6, 2018, through Oct. 14, 2018, were listed in a company press release.

There have been no confirmed reports of negative reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the Caito Foods’ Consumer Feedback Line at 1-844-467-7278.