Cappleman tries and fails to run for political cover on Lincoln Yards

Artist's rendering of the Lincoln Yards development as originally proposed. Substantial changes since then have increased greenspace, reduced building height and removed some key elements, such as an entertainment district and soccer stadium. | Provided by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)

The City Council’s Zoning Committee was poised Thursday to give the Lincoln Yards freight train the green light to leave the station after Chairman James Cappleman (46th) tried and failed to run for political cover.

Cappleman, fighting for survival in an April 2 runoff, opened the meeting by moving to defer consideration of the $6 billion project that will change the face of Chicago’s North Side.

“A lot of new information has come in recently. And there’s still so much to digest — especially for a project that is this broad,” Cappleman said, his voice almost trembling.

“And so, as acting chair, I will defer these two items.”

At that point, the stunned crowd of protesters gathered in the City Council chambers burst out into applause.

Ald. Walter Burnett (27th), one of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s staunchest City Council supporters, didn’t miss a beat.

He pounced on Cappleman, the Zoning Committee vice-chair occupying the Zoning Committee hot seat only because disgraced Ald. Danny Solis (25th) was forced to relinquish it.

“They put you here to run the meetings, but you’re not the chairman. … This is not your ward,” Burnett said.

“I move that we vote on this item.”

Cappleman countered that his experience has always been that “when the acting chair asks to have a deferral, that deferral occurs.” A city attorney argued otherwise, forcing a “vote to vote.” The vote was 9-to-4 to go ahead.

City Hall sources insist mayoral aides did not orchestrate Cappleman’s failed retreat. But they were ready to pounce — and did, thanks to Burnett — in the likely event that a cowering Cappleman got cold feet.

When the debate finally began, Planning and Development Commissioner David Reifman reiterated the string of concessions that Sterling Bay has made to appease area residents concerned about the influx of 6,000 residential units to an already congested area.

The number of affordable units on the site of the project that runs along the Chicago River through Lincoln Park and Bucktown has been doubled. Building heights and overall density has been reduced.

A proposed soccer stadium was scrapped. So was the proposed entertainment district. The square footage of a proposed park was doubled. And instead of building two bridges over the Chicago River, Sterling Bay has agreed to build three.

Reifman also made the case for why aldermen should not yield to the demands of both Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle to postpone the vote until after a new mayor takes office. Both of those candidates in the mayoral runoff have questioned the $900 million TIF subsidy at a time when the city faces a $1 billion spike in pension payments and other pressing concerns.

“A site like this is one of the main reasons why Chicago was so competitive in the Amazon bid. These sites are absolutely critical as we consider our fiscal issues and our need to grow our tax base without increasing the burden on existing residents and businesses,” Reifman said.

“Pension funds, insurance companies, institutions and other investors who are the key to solving these issues with us are looking at what we’re doing here today with a site like this and assessing whether Chicago continues to be a good place to invest.”

Before the meeting even began, community activists resorted to political threats, well aware the legislative outcome was pre-ordained.

The Finance Committee is scheduled to vote Monday to create a new tax-increment-financing district and use $900 million of the proceeds to reimburse developer Sterling Bay for a host of infrastructure improvements needed to make the massive project viable.

“Alderman Cappleman, Alderman [Ray] Lopez, Alderman [Pat] O’Connor, listen to the people of Chicago. Because if you do not delay the vote — if you do not delay the TIF — there will be consequences on April 2,” said Ramirez-Rosa, who easily avoided a runoff by winning 59.4 percent of the vote on Feb. 26.

“People … of Chicago are ready for change. They’re tired of a rigged system where big developers give massive campaign contributions and then they get whatever it is that they want here at City Hall without any concern for the long-term negative impact on the community.”

Marianne Lalonde accused Cappleman, her runoff opponent on April 2, of breaking his promise to demand that Sterling Bay work with the Chicago Housing Authority to “provide more affordable housing for people who earn less than 30 percent of the area median income” — that, she said, is where the “true crisis of affordable housing” exists.

Lalonde noted that a studio apartment in the Lincoln Yards project at 60 percent of the average median income will rent for up to $890-a-month.

“TIF funds should go to benefit the needs of the entire community — not just the wealthy few,” Lalonde said.