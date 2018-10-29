Carson’s to open a formerly shuttered store on Black Friday

After the closure of all its Illinois stores, Carson’s is making a comeback.

The retailer will open a rebranded store on Black Friday at a previously shuttered location in Evergreen Park, NBC 5 reports. The announcement comes as part of a new push to rebuild the department store brand with more physical locations, the company said. Carson’s parent company filed for bankruptcy in February, forcing seven Illinois stores to close. The closures affected Carson’s locations in Chicago’s Riverside Plaza and in Danville, DeKalb and Schaumburg; Carson’s Clearance Centers in Aurora and Morton Grove; and a Bergner’s in Peoria.

But the company is looking for a sliver of redemption and hoping to bank on holiday sales with the reopening of the 9700 S. Western Ave. location. The opening will offer a new “concept store” with “traditional brands and prices” and experimental services such as interior design and personal styling, NBC 5 reports.

Carson’s will hold a hiring fair for those interested in employment on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special consideration will be given to former employees, the company said.

