Quench Wellness provides body maintenance therapy for busy bees

Long work days — coupled with sleep deprivation and a poor diet — can take a toll on the mental and physical well-being of those with demanding lifestyles. Exercising takes a back seat, stress mounts and the risk for diabetes, heart disease and other ailments takes center-stage.

Drs. Gameli Dekayie and Chantale Stephens-Archer, best friends for nearly 20 years, saw how many who spend their lives taking care of others — friends, family and colleagues — often didn’t take care of themselves. The ongoing neglect would manifest itself in days home sick, unexpected doctor’s appointments and sometimes a trip to the emergency room.

The doctor duo decided it was time to open Quench Wellness clinic, 1319 S. Michigan Ave., and offer a variety of body maintenance therapy that could save those trips to the ER and lower medical expenses.

“We try to educate people to live healthier lives, and think of health and medicine in a different way,” said Dekayie, an ER doctor with the Advocate Health Care system.

Understanding gut health is key, she said.

Among the services Quench provides is IV vitamin infusion therapy and hormone optimization.

“It’s difficult for our bodies to absorb the vitamins and minerals. Our gut is responsible for our absorption and immunity. If you aren’t absorbing what you need, the best way to get your infusion is to get it in your bloodstream. It will bypass all the inconsistencies of the gut system,” said Dekayie.

Offering many infusion blends — including boss, headache, jet-setter and performance — the IV therapies can provide migraine relief, increased energy and laser focus and help muscles use sugar better and repair faster.

The vitamins are water soluble, so any excess your body doesn’t need will come out in your urine.

“It’s oftentimes hard for those who are constantly busy to get in 64 ounces of water, along with the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables, each day. We’re here to encourage you to live a healthier lifestyle and provide you with natural therapy. We want you to make the connection between your mind and your body,” said Stephens-Archer, an internist with Advocate Health Care.

Stephens-Archer said the clinic hours — weekdays, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — are tailor-made for those who work a traditional 9 to 5.

“We understand that many can’t take off work for an appointment, but can afford to spend their lunch hour for the therapy. And if they can’t use their lunch hour, they have enough time to come after work to get the rejuvenation they need.”