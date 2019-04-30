Chase Bank deletes #MondayMotivation tweet following backlash

Twitter followers of Chase bank had plenty of #MondayMotivation, but it wasn’t to save money.

On Monday, Chase attempted to motivate its users on Twitter with a message aimed at those customers carrying low balances on their accounts.

It started with a hypothetical conversation between a customer and their bank account, with the customer wondering why their balance was so low.

The bank account “responded” with several tips, such as “make coffee at home,” “eat the food that’s already in the fridge,” and “you don’t need a cab, it’s only three blocks.”

The fake conversation ends with the customer saying “I guess we’ll never know,” followed by the bank account’s response: “Seriously?”

The backlash was swift, with many users quick to call out Chase for taking money during the 2008 financial crisis.

Hey, @Chase, why'd you delete this tweet where you tried to flex on poor people after taking a $12 billion dollar b… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

kelly (on a rehab assignment) (@kellyawallace) April 29, 2019

In honor of @Chase deleting this tweet, I wanted to share this article, entitled “JP Morgan-Chase paid its billions… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 29, 2019

Chase social media manager: why dont I have a job anymore

This tweet: I'm tone deaf af bro

This tweet: you're perpe… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Jamerson (@JetSetJamerson) April 30, 2019

.@Chase: why aren’t customers saving money?

Taxpayers: we lost our jobs/homes/savings but gave you a $25b bailout

W… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 29, 2019

Earlier this month, Porter and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon clashed during a congressional hearing with other banking executives over employee pay, reports CNN.

During the exchange, Porter pressed Dimon about how some employees can make ends meet on lower salaries while executives enjoy more lucrative pay packages, reports CNN.

“I’m wholly sympathetic,” Dimon responded.

In addition to deleting the original tweet, the bank did make an apology of sorts in a subsequent tweet, saying, “Our #MondayMotivation is to get better at #MondayMotivation tweets. Thanks for the feedback Twitter world.”

Our #MondayMotivation is to get better at #MondayMotivation tweets. Thanks for the feedback Twitter world. — Chase (@Chase) April 29, 2019

