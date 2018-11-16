Chicago’s Christkindlmarket opens at Daley Plaza

The Hoffmann Co. from Dresden, Germany sells traditional German Christmas decorations and hundreds of nutcrackers. | Sun-Times file photo

Chicago’s Christkindlmarket opened Friday at Daley Plaza.

Visitors will find a variety of merchandise under Christkindlmarket’s memorable candy cane-striped kiosks. Some items available for sale include international cuisine, beers, handmade crafts and ornaments, and Glühwein, a traditional German wine that’s served warm.

Christkindlmarket features vendors from Germany, Europe and around the globe. It is run by the German American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest to celebrate German holiday traditions. Christkindlmarket has been a marker of Chicago winter holidays since 1992. Admission is free.

Visitors can expect a lot of family-friendly activities including visits from Christkind, which is a gift-bearing angel in many European cultures.

In Chicago, Christkindlmarket is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday on Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St. The holiday market is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

The Chicago market’s last day is Dec. 24.

The German American chamber also hosts Christkindlmarket in Naperville and Milwaukee. The Naperville market will operate from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24. Milwaukee’s market will run Nov. 17 to Dec. 31.

