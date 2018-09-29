Hyatt requests federal mediator as Chicago hotel workers’ strike enters 4th week

Hotel workers of Local 1 protest unfair treatment outside the Hyatt Regency Friday September 7, 2018 in Chicago.| Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Hyatt has requested a federal mediator to oversee negotiations with union officials representing workers on strike at two of their downtown hotels, as contract talks have hit a wall entering the fourth week of the work stoppage, an executive of the hotel chain said on Saturday.

Michael D’Angelo, Hyatt’s vice president of labor relations, said that during a Friday meeting, Unite Here Local 1 negotiators “moved backwards in their positions and added new unacceptable proposals.

“Hyatt continues to negotiate, in good faith with the goal of coming to an agreement. Unfortunately, the union did not share that goal,” D’Angelo said in a statement. “Hyatt has agreed to the same wage and benefit increases and extended healthcare that the union has agreed to with other hotels. The union is remaining uncooperative, further demonstrating that it has no desire to reach an agreement.”

Unite Here Local 1 representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Workers at the Hyatt Regency Chicago and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place remain in the picket line, along with the housekeepers, servers, cooks and doormen at 13 additional downtown hotels who have been on strike since Sept. 7.

A strike is also possible at the Park Hyatt Hotel, the union has said.

Most of the affected hotels have stayed open as the work stoppage hit during the tail end of Chicago’s busy summer travel season.

At its height, the strike included about 6,000 workers from 26 hotels seeking year-round health care, wage increases and heightened job security, among other benefits.

The union has since ratified contracts with 11 hotels, most recently on Wednesday with the Millennium Knickerbocker and the Ritz-Carlton.

Under the workers’ previous contract, which expired at the end of August, they could be classified as full-time could but still lose benefits if they were laid off during the slow winter months.

Here’s where the strike continues:

Ambassador Chicago

Cambria Magnificent Mile

Crowne Plaza Hotel Chicago-Metro

Doubletree Chicago Magnificent Mile

Drake Hotel

Hampton Inn/Homewood Suites Magnificent Mile

Hilton Chicago

Holiday Inn Mart Plaza

Hyatt Regency Chicago

Hyatt Regency McCormick Place

Inn of Chicago

Kinzie Hotel

Palmer House

Warwick Allerton

Wyndham Grand

Here’s where hotel employees have reached new contracts to return to work:

Hotel Allegro

Hotel Palomar

Sheraton

W City Center

W Lakeshore

Westin Michigan Avenue

Westin River North

JW Marriott

Hotel Blake

Millennium Knickerbocker

Ritz-Carlton Chicago

Here’s where the union says there “could be a strike at any time”:

Fairmont Chicago

Hotel Raffaello

Park Hyatt Chicago

Tremont Chicago Hotel at Magnificent Mile

Disclosure notice: Some labor organizations have ownership stakes in Sun-Times Media, including the Chicago Federation of Labor. Unite Here Local 1 is affiliated with the CFL.