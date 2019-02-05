Chicago has 3 of the country’s top hotels, new report says

Visitors to Chicago can expect to live in the lap of luxury — at least during their stay at three top-tier hotels in the city, according to a new report released Tuesday.

U.S. News & World Report has ranked The Peninsula Chicago (No. 2), 108 E. Superior St., and the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago (No. 5), 120 E. Delaware Place, in the top five of its new “Best Hotels in the USA” list. The Langham, Chicago, 330 N. Wabash Ave., was ranked No. 7.

The list includes 15 luxury hotels, mostly in Hawaii, California and Florida. The three Chicago hotels are the only Midwest hotels to make the list. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Kailua Kona, Hawaii tops the list at No. 1. It boasts of island-themed spa treatments, three restaurants and seven pools, including one with live sea animals, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

The Peninsula doesn’t have great Manta rays swimming in its indoor pool, but many guests find the hotel notable for its “Midwestern charm.” Hotel guests also enjoy afternoon tea and Cantonese cuisine available at The Peninsula, which makes regular appearances on hotel ranking lists. The Peninsula is largely considered the best hotel in Chicago and all of Illinois.

Four Seasons Hotel Chicago offers farm-to-table dishes from the Midwest — a favorite among its guests. The hotel also gets rave reviews for its rooms with views of Chicago’s skyline and lakefront.

The Langham is located on the Magnificent Mile, as are the other two other hotels on the list. It receives high marks for its room amenities, which include rain showers, flat screen televisions and views of the Chicago River.

The list comes after a groundbreaking year for Chicago tourism with a record 57.6 million visitors. Last year, the city was also was named the top destination for tourists by Conde Nast for the second straight year.

Here’s the complete list, which was compiled with respect to luxury hotels’ awards and recognition, class rating and guest ratings from reviewers on TripAdvisor:

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Kailua Kona, Hawaii The Peninsula Chicago Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Lanai City, Hawaii Four Seasons Hotel Chicago Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida The Langham, Chicago Montage Kapalua Bay in Lahaina, Hawaii Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills The Peninsula Beverly Hills The Inn & Club at Harbour Town – The Sea Pines Resort in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Wailea, Hawaii Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC

In 2018, workers at 25 Chicago hotels made headlines when they went on strike for year-round health benefits — a point of huge contention, especially during the city’s offseason. None of the hotels in the U.S. News & World Report’s list were involved.

Related: