Appeals court opens door to city tax on cigars, smokeless tobacco

The Illinois Appellate Court has ruled that Chicago can start collecting a new tax on cigars, roll-your-own tobacco and smokeless chaw.

The decision, handed down Thursday, overturned a Cook County Circuit Court decision that had put Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s 2016 tax on hold.

“We are pleased that the appellate court agreed that the City has the authority to tax tobacco products,” city’s corporation counsel Ed Siskel said in a statement. “As Mayor [Rahm] Emanuel has made clear, Chicago will continue to lead the way in discouraging the use of tobacco and nicotine in all of its forms, whether it’s cigarettes, e-cigarettes or smokeless tobacco.”

City officials will now begin informing retailers about how to collect and remit the tax as soon as possible.

Several tobacco and retail groups had sued the city shortly after the tax was passed in March 2016, part of a wave of anti-tobacco measures brought by Emanuel that included raising the smoking age to 21 and banned chewing tobacco in sports stadiums.

Representatives for those groups could not immediately be reached for comment Friday evening.

At the time it passed, city officials said the tax would raise about $6 million in yearly revenue. Critics argued the city’s latest tobacco tax would drive up black-market sales of loose cigarettes and drive small retailers out of business, especially near city limits.

The retailers had argued that the tax violated a section of the Illinois Municipal Code that prohibited cities from imposing new taxes on tobacco products if they hadn’t already done so by July 1, 1993.

The Illinois Appellate Court sided with the city, saying Chicago had only previously taxed cigarettes and so could impose a new tax within that broad category.