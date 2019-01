2018 a record year for tourism in Chicago

Dozens of people visit and take pictures of Cloud Gate or "The Bean" at Millennium Park, in the Loop. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Last year was a record breaker in terms of visitors to the city, Mayor Rahm Emanuel is set to announce Friday.

About 57.6 million people visited Chicago in 2018, a 4.3 percent increase over 2017, the mayor’s office said.

Emanuel is also expected to tout that seven new hotels were built in the city last year, with seven more set to open in 2019. Tourism in the city supported about 150,000 jobs last year, the mayor’s office said.