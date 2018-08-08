The parent of the Chicago Tribune is considering an offer that could value the newspaper company at $700 million.
The bid for tronc is between $19 and $20 a share, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing unnamed sources.
The company’s other papers include the Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel and the New York Daily News.
In June, a deal fell through for former chairman Michael Ferro to sell his 25 percent stake in the company. The buyer was McCormick Media LLC, which is owned by a distant relative of legendary Tribune Publisher Colonel McCormick.