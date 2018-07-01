Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce names new chairman

Bruce Lubin, new chairman of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce. | Chicago Chamber of Commerce

A changing of the guard at the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce became official Sunday as Bruce Lubin was named chairman of its board of directors.

Lubin, who previously served on the Chamber’s executive committee, will have a two-year term. He works for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) as its executive managing director and president of Illinois commercial and specialty banking.

He succeeds Stephen Ferrara, partner and Chief Operating Officer of accounting company BDO Global’s U.S. branch.

“For more than 30 years, I‘ve helped build and grow banks, and helped those banks build and grow our region’s businesses and communities,” Lubin said in a statement. “Now, in addition to that work, I’m very excited to support Chicago’s businesses and communities in a different way — an even bigger way.”

Lubin said in the statement that he hopes to broaden the Chamber’s diversity and inclusion, as well as grow Chicago’s middle-market companies.

The Chamber represents 1,000 businesses that employ a collective 400,000 people and generate more than $24 billion in revenue annually.