Returning a Christmas gift? What you need to know

Good news for consumers this holiday season: Most retailers won’t be grinchy when it comes to returning holiday gifts bought in November or even October — as long as they aren’t electronics.

In its 15th annual survey of retailer practices, the ConsumerWorld.org blog found many are keeping last year’s longer windows to make holiday gift returns—though some have separate, tougher policies for items like TVs, computers and cellphones.

For most other purchases, retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and TJ Maxx are allowing people to return things until mid- or even late January, a nice boost for shoppers who hit early holiday sales.

Consumers should know that each retailer controls its own policy and the rules can vary widely.

And the verbiage in returns policies can be quite complex, with ConsumerWorld noting that the retailer policies it collected this year totaled more than 31,000 words.

More findings from this year’s survey:

Amazon is giving free shipping for returned items purchased via Alexa.

for returned items purchased via Alexa. Consumers returning items at Walmart can start the process on the retailer’s app, then go straight to an express lane in the store.

can start the process on the retailer’s app, then go straight to an express lane in the store. Bed Bath & Beyond has dumped its open-ended returns window. Now you have one year.

its open-ended returns window. Now you have one year. Membership has perks: Apart from their extended windows for holiday returns, some retailers reward loyalty year-round. At Sears, Shop Your Way members get 45 days to return items any time of the year, up from 30. Target REDcard holders get 30 extra days.

Even so, experts warn consumers not to return too many things too often. Some retailers track returns and will ban serial returners.

