Comcast to launch Gigabit internet service here Wednesday

Comcast will begin to rollout its newest high-speed internet service for Chicago-area customers on Wednesday.

Comcast will begin to rollout its newest high-speed internet service for Chicago-area customers on Wednesday.

The company’s Gigabit service uses its existing network and offers downloads of a gigabit per second, which Comcast says is fast enough to download a high-definition movie in 40 seconds or a TV episode in 4 seconds.

Comcast announced plans in February to bring the high-speed service to the Chicago area. The service debuted in December in Philadelphia, the company’s hometown.

“Our commitment to providing customers with a great experience is front and center with this announcement, and we’re proud that Comcast’s Chicago area customers will be among the first in the world to have access to this new Gigabit technology,” said John Crowley, Comcast senior vice president for the Chicago area.

The new service costs $139.95 a month plus taxes and fees. Comcast says it will test promotional pricing during the trial period. Initial users will be asked to provide feedback about the service. For more information, go to xfinity.com/gig.