Comcast to boost internet speeds

Comcast is increasing internet download speeds for most of its customers in the Chicago area. | File photo

Comcast is increasing download speeds for most of its internet customers in the Chicago area.

Download speeds for the Xfinity Blast! tier will increase from 100 Mbps to 150 Mbps, and Extreme 150 download speeds will increase from 150 Mbps to 250 Mbps, the company announced Tuesday. About 75 percent of Chicago-area subscribers use one of these tiers.

“Faster speeds help ensure that customers can continue to power the growing number of devices they’re connecting to and controlling in their homes,” said John Crowley, Comcast Greater Chicago region senior vice president.

To get the new speeds, most customers will simply need to re-start their modems. Comcast will notify customers and provide instructions before the changes take effect.