CVS sinus spray recalled for contamination, FDA says

A nationwide recall alert has been issued for CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist after it was discovered that the spray has a microbiological contamination.

People who use this spray are at risk of becoming infected, the Food and Drug Administration said. This could be especially dangerous for anyone who has cystic fibrosis or is immunocompromised.

According to the FDA, no one has reported infections or negative effects from the spray.

The infected spray bottles are 0.5 fluid ounces and sold in paper boxes. The bottles are white with an orange label that says “Sinus Relief” in white and “CVS Health” in the top right corner of the label.