Chicago’s Designation acquired by WeWork

Digital design firm Designation has been acquired by WeWork’s Flatiron School.

Designation, founded in Chicago in 2014, specializes in designing user interfaces and for user experience. The company has graduated more than 500 people. Flatiron School runs coding bootcamps and was acquired by WeWork in 2017.

“From the beginning, we’ve based the Designation experience and culture on preparing designers for a lifetime of learning,” Designation co-founder and CEO Aaron Fazulak said in a news release. “We’re fully aligned with Flatiron School’s student-first approach to education and WeWork’s values of community, collaboration, and relentless forward motion. We’re excited for this next chapter.”

Designation moved into the WeWork space on State Street at the beginning of the year.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.