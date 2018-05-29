Desiree L. Tate, dead at 62, was a consultant to Obama, Rahm, Harold Washington

Desiree L. Tate, a Chicago public relations consultant who worked for Mayor Harold Washington, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and President Barack Obama, has died, according to friends.

Ms. Tate was a mentor to many, especially to young African-Americans and women in public relations and politics.

“She was a significant civic leader,” said Leon D. Finney Jr., president of the Woodlawn Community Development Corp. “She helped to push the public approval process for the Obama Presidential Center.”

Ms. Tate died en route to Rush University Medical Center after being stricken at her home nearby. She was 62.



“The issue was cardiovascular,” Finney said.

“As a longtime member of the Obama Foundation family, Dez was a Chicago businesswoman and community leader who was a force behind the bid to bring the Obama Presidential Center to Chicago and worked closely with the Obama Foundation from the day we started here,” said David Simas, CEO of the foundation. “. . . .She was the embodiment of the Obama Foundation’s mission — a leader in her community who sought to lift others up as well. A mother. A dedicated mentor to young black professionals. An entrepreneur. She led with compassion, smarts, and a sense of humor that will be deeply missed.”

Ms. Tate went to Lindblom High School and Indiana University and got a master’s degree in business administration at DePaul University, said Tarrah Cooper, a partner in the Rise Strategy Group.

“She taught me everything there was to know about working in Chicago and being active in politics,” said Cooper, a former press secretary to Emanuel.