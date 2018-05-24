Developer for South Works site ends contract

Aerial view of U.S. Steel's old South Works site, near 85th Street and South Shore Drive. | Sun-Times file photo

It seemed like it was going to happen.

But an ambitious deal by an Irish developer to purchase the 440 acre U.S. Steel South Works site and transform it into a new neighborhood on the city’s southern lakefront is kaput.

“We can confirm that Emerald Living has terminated the contract to purchase our former South Works facility,” U.S. Steel spokeswoman Meghan Cox said Thursday afternoon in an email.

“We remain focused on selling the property for future redevelopment. We will be putting the property back on the market for sale, including approaching several parties that previously expressed interest in the property.”

The now-defunct deal was announced in August of last year and included a five-month window to assess any environmental cleanup that would need to be done before closing.

After contaminants were found near on the site, the window was extended by another five months.

“They want more time to see how much it will cost to clean up,” Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th), told the Sun-Times in December after both parties agreed to the extension.

Sadlowski Garza coukdn’t be reached for comment.

Emerald Living had envisioned partnering with the Spanish firm to build 20,000 modular homes on the site.

It’s tough news, but neighborhood residents have learned to temper expectations of grand building projects on the site.

Other outsized plans have fallen through and the site has sat stubbornly vacant since the 1992 closing of the U.S. Steel South Works plant.

Messages to Emerald Living and a spokesman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who championed the deal, were not immediately returned.