Disney opens hotline to help parents with bedtime

Disney's "Sleep Shop Hotline" was created as a tool for children who get stressed out as night falls and need something to look forward to.

Parents who are struggling to get their children to sleep just got some reinforcements: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy.

Those Disney characters are just a phone call away on Disney’s “Sleep Shop Hotline.” The line was created as a tool for children who get stressed out as night falls and need something to look forward to. The hotline will be open until Aug. 31.

“As a mom of two extremely busy toddlers, I know keeping consistent napping schedules and bedtime routines can be a major production – from stall tactics to short naps and pre-dawn wake ups, it can be hard on everyone in the household,” said Lauren Olson, a certified pediatric sleep coach.

Olson is partnering with Disney to launch the hotline and introduce a line of sleep toys for children to hold while they are trying to fall asleep. Items include sleep rewards charts, light up drinkware and pajama sets.

Parents can get Mickey or his pals on the phone by calling 1-877-7-MICKEY.