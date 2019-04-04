Trump taps Skokie’s Jovita Carranza, the U.S. Treasurer, to be next SBA chief

Then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a Hispanic advisory roundtable meeting in New York, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. At right is Jovita Carranza. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday tapped the current U.S. Treasurer, Jovita Carranza from Skokie, to be the next chief of the Small Business Administration.

Trump said in a tweet, “I am pleased to announce that Jovita Carranza will be nominated as the new ‪@SBAgov Administrator. She will be replacing Linda McMahon, who has done an outstanding job. Jovita was a great Treasurer of the United States – and I look forward to her joining my Cabinet!”

If confirmed by the Senate to be the administrator of the Small Business Administration, Carranza will become the highest-ranking Hispanic female in the Trump administration.

McMahon will become chair of America First Action, a super PAC gearing up to support Trump’s 2020 re-election bid.

During Trump’s presidential campaign, Carranza was a member of Trump’s National Hispanic Advisory Council.

As U. S. Treasurer, her signature is on all U.S. paper currency. She became Treasurer on April, 28, 2017.

Carranza was named by former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to be on the Illinois Enterprise Zone Board in March 2015. In the George W. Bush administration, Carranza was the deputy administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration, serving from the end of 2006 through January 2009.

Before her first stint at the SBA, Carranza was an executive at the United Parcel Service.