Trump laments decades of US trade policy at downstate steel plant

GRANITE CITY — President Donald Trump lamented decades of U.S. trade policy as he addressed steel workers downstate Thursday.

Trump told workers gathered at U.S. Steel’s Granite City Works’ Steel Coil Warehouse that other countries were able to target U.S. workers and companies and steal U.S. intellectual property.

He says past leaders allowed the U.S. trade deficit to balloon and complains: “They surrendered.”

“If you don’t have steel, you don’t have a country,” he said.

Trump has taken aggressive action on trade, slapping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. That has prompted retaliatory action from countries that farmers and others worry will hurt their bottom lines.

U.S. Steel has credited Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports for its decision in March to fire up a local furnace that had sat idle for more than two years.

“We are once again pouring new American steel into the spine of our country,” Trump said.

The president also defended his treatment of NATO allies at a summit earlier this month and is blaming the media for mischaracterizing it.

Trump said it’s wrong to suggest he was too tough on members of the decades-old military alliance and too nice to Russia during his European trip.

Trump maintains that NATO is “better for Europe than it is for us.” But he argues he strengthened the alliance by forcing members to commit to higher defense spending.

During the summit, Trump was widely criticized, even by fellow Republicans, for suggesting he saw little value in the alliance and for failing to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for interfering in the 2016 election.