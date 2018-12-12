Are you a double dipper? This device might catch you in the act

What’s a bigger party foul? Double dipping or secretly recording your guests?

If you ask Kraft Heinz, it’s double dipping: the act of dipping a chip you’ve already taken a bite of, and one in four people are doing it.

So, to promote its new Philadelphia Dips, the company came up with a device that pairs with your smartphone to detect whether someone is double dipping, the company announced Wednesday.

The Double Diptector — yes, that’s what it’s called — is a chip bowl that pairs with the Double Diptector app and uses motion detection and chip recognition technology to monitor if guests are double dipping. If someone does, the app user will receive an alert on their phone, Kraft Heinz said.

If this sounds like something that would make your family laugh this holiday season, only one Double Diptector is available, and it’s being auctioned on eBay. As of Wednesday afternoon, the biding had reached over $300. The bidding ends December 15.