Dunkin’ Donuts unveils its first gluten-free item

Dunkin' Donuts announced its first gluten-free option on Monday, and no, it's not a doughnut. | Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts has its first gluten-free option, and no, it’s not a doughnut.

The new menu item, part of the company’s Dunkin’ Run lineup, is an individually wrapped fudge brownie.

“We recognize the importance of providing alternative choices for people with dietary restrictions or who choose a gluten-free diet,” Dunkin’ Donuts’ U.S. chief marketing officer Tony Weisman said in a press release.

Dunkin’ Donuts’ new snacks also include Donut Fries, Ham & Cheese Roll-ups, Pretzel Bites and Waffle Breaded Chicken Tenders. They are all $2. The new snacks were added to the menu Monday.