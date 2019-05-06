DuPage Medical Group CEO dies at 46

DuPage Medical Group CEO Michael A. Kasper, the leader of one of the state’s largest medical groups, has died. He was 46.

“We are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of our beloved leader and colleague, Mike Kasper,” the Downers Grove-based company said Monday.

“DMG’s leadership team, board of directors, physicians, employees, patients and the entire health care community mourn his loss. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife and children and ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Kasper died Saturday. The cause of death was not announced. Services are pending, according to a DMG spokesman.

Kasper, who joined DMG in 2010, oversaw a period of significant growth for the group, expanding its reach beyond DuPage County into the south and northwest suburbs.

