Electrolux recalls Kenmore Elite gas ranges for fire hazard

NEW YORK — Electrolux is recalling a line of Kenmore gas ranges sold exclusively at Sears because of a potential fire hazard.

The company said the burner flame on about 250 Kenmore Elite dual fuel ranges can go out while the gas is turned on, allowing gas to continue escaping. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

The ranges include model number 790.42603xxx with serial numbers ranging from AF42500601 through AF43000916 and model number 790.42613xxx with serial numbers ranging from AF42500541 through AF43103647.

The model and serial numbers are on the inside frame of the range door on the left side. Kenmore Elite is printed on the front of the oven door. They were sold at Sears stores nationwide from June 2014 through October 2014.

Consumers with ranges included in the recall are urged to call Sears for a free repair. Sears can be contacted at 888-710-9284 and more information can be found at http://www.sears.com through the product recall link at the bottom of the page.