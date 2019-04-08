Emanuel calls off committee votes on Lincoln Yards and ‘The 78’ mega-projects

At the behest of Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot, Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Monday called off votes to approve $1.6 billion in tax-increment-financing subsidies to unlock the development potential of two massive projects: Lincoln Yards and “the 78.”

“In our first meeting, as well as in subsequent conversations, I made it very clear to the Mayor-elect that I would not move forward on these projects if she wanted to delay the process,” Emanuel said in a statement.

“While I firmly believe in the value of these projects to the entire city, out of respect for her wishes and request, I will honor my commitment and delay the vote. I am hopeful that under the mayor-elect’s leadership of the new City Council these critical projects will move forward and bring the kind of investment and job creation that has been a hallmark of the past eight years.”

Emanuel’s gracious concession came just minutes after local Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) urged his colleagues to defy Lightfoot and forge ahead with the vote. His ward includes the $6 billion Lincoln Yards project.

“We have a vote scheduled for today. I do not believe we have any undecided aldermen. They have all had sufficient information to review and reach a decision,” Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), whose ward includes Lincoln Yards, wrote in a text message to the Sun-Times.

“At some point, a legislative body stops debating and decides. It’s decision time.”

Lightfoot told the Chicago Sun-Times on Friday that the city could get a better deal for the $6 billion Lincoln Yards project by increasing the number of affordable housing units, reducing City Hall’s $900 million tax-increment-financing subsidy or both.

The mayor-elect said then that her staff would spend the weekend poring over the 600-page agreement that calls for the city to reimburse developer Sterling Bay for infrastructure work needed for the massive North Side development.

She had hinted strongly she might ask Ald. Pat O’Connor (40th), chairman of the Chicago City Council Finance Committee, to call off Monday’s vote.

On Sunday night, Lightfoot did just that — by turning Monday’s showdown vote into a “subject matter hearing” — meaning, there would be no vote — to address what she called “major concerns in public view” about both mega-projects.

“From day one, I have raised concerns about these deals and the deeply flawed process that has led us to this moment,” Lightfoot was quoted as saying.

“That’s why I’m calling for the committee meeting tomorrow to be a transparent and fulsome subject matter hearing to address questions including consequences for other TIF districts, affordable housing options, plans for minority- and women-owned businesses, and impacts on diversity, population density, schools, traffic, and other factors.

In order for major development projects to “drive equitable economic growth, they must be coupled with community input and a transparent, informed decision-making process,” Lightfoot said.

O’Connor did not return phone calls. He argued last week that the City Council would be doing Lightfoot a favor by dispatching of both mega-projects before she takes office because of the gravy train of new revenue Lincoln Yards and the 78 would generate.

For months, Emanuel has been pressuring aldermen to bring Lincoln Yards and the 78 over the finish line before he leaves office on May 20.

He’s concerned that, if he doesn’t, two of the biggest projects in Chicago history could be in jeopardy.

At his first transition meeting with Lightfoot, Emanuel reminded her that Chicago has one mayor at a time.

But, the mayor apparently decided that deferring to his successor was more important than forging ahead. That’s particularly true because Lightfoot has no desire to stop the mega-projects. She simply wants to take more time to negotiate a better deal with developers Sterling Bay at Lincoln Yards and Related Midwest at the 78.