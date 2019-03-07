Northwestern Hospital employees fired over Smollett incident: report

Northwestern Memorial Hospital declined to comment on a report it fired dozens of employees for viewing actor Jussie Smollett's medical records. | Facebook

Northwestern Memorial Hospital refused to comment Thursday on a report it fired dozens of employees for viewing “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s medical charts.

Smollett was treated in the hospital’s emergency room on Jan. 29, after a downtown attack that he claimed was racially motivated, but that police and prosecutors now say was a hoax intended to generate publicity.

A nurse, who is not named, told CBS 2 Chicago that she was fired last Tuesday. She said she simply scrolled past Smollett’s chart without actually accessing it. The nurse told CBS 2 that it was a misunderstanding, but she wasn’t given the chance to offer an explanation.

The story, citing unnamed sources, says many more Northwestern employees have been fired in connection with the incident.

A Northwestern spokesman, citing privacy rules and company policy, declined to comment Thursday.

Cook County prosecutors have charged Smollett with felony disorderly conduct, the charge used for filing a false police report.

Prosecutors say Smollett enlisted the help of two brothers, one of whom worked out with the actor and had been a stand-in on “Empire.” Smollett later wrote a check for $3,500 to one of the brothers, prosecutors say.

The brothers were detained and then released without being charged.