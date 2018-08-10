Norfolk Southern swears off ‘bait trucks’ after neighborhood outcry

An activist criticizes police after a so-called "bait truck" was used in a sting operation on the South Side. | Screenshot from YouTube video

Railroad company Norfolk Southern said Friday that it regretted parking trucks full of gym shoes in Englewood to tempt people to steal the merchandise.

A video of the incident went viral and drew criticism from neighborhood residents, Chicago politicians and the American Civil Liberties Union. Chicago Police officers worked with the railroad’s private police force to arrest three people who took merchandise from the trucks.

Meanwhile, charges will be dropped against three people arrested in connection with the bait trucks.

“We looked at these cases, and we’re dismissing them in the interest of justice,” said Robert Foley, a spokesman for State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

A Chicago Police spokesman said the department was not involved in planning the sting operation.

“Norfolk Southern recognizes that, despite the need to safeguard freight in the area, this operation eroded trust between law enforcement and the community. We sincerely regret that our actions caused further unease, and we don’t plan to use this method in the futures,” Norfolk Southern official Herbert Smith stated in a letter.

He also said residents “deserved more context” about why the bait trucks were deployed.

“[This operation] was in direct response to ongoing cargo theft from parked and locked containers and trailers in that area,” Smith said. “It must be noted that these break-ins included theft of guns and ammunition that found their way into the local community.”

“We welcome a dialogue with the community, and we already have reached out to local officials to discuss how best to prevent freight theft, improve community relations, and rebuild mutual trust.”