Ferrara Candy Co. eyes Old Main Post Office as new HQ

The Old Main Post Office building in Chicago seen from the Van Buren Street bridge. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times file photo

Ferrara Candy Company — maker of Laffy Taffy, Lemon Heads and Pixy Stix — is considering moving its headquarters from west suburban Oakbrook Terrace to the Old Main Post Office.

“While we have not finalized a lease with any location, we remain impressed by the future vision for the Old Post Office and believe it would reflect the brand, culture and community we’re building for the next chapter at Ferrara,” company spokeswoman Sarah Kittel said in a statement.

Ferrara is intent on moving its headquarters to Chicago in 2019.

The company has 400 employees in its central office and more than 1,500 employees who work in the Chicago area at several research, distribution and production facilities in Maywood, Bolingbrook, Forest Park, Bellwood, Itasca, Franklin Park and Bloomington.

Ferrara was created in 1908 in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood. It’s now owned by the similar sounding Italian candy maker Ferrero.

The Old Main Post Office — a long vacant behemoth that straddles Congress Parkway south of the Loop — has undergone a massive rehab. In June, New York based developer 601W announced their first big tenant: Walgreens. The pharmacy company will move its headquarters from Deerfield to occupy a 200,000 square foot space in the building next fall.

601W did not immediately return a message seeking comment.