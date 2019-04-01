Ferrero acquires Keebler, Famous Amos and other Kellogg brands

A package of Famous Amos cookies is shown in a vending machine, in New York, Monday, April 1, 2019. Kellogg is selling its iconic Keebler cookie brand and other sweet snacks businesses to Ferrero for $1.3 billion. Kellogg is also selling its Mother's and Famous Amos cookie brands, as well as its fruit-flavored snack, pie crust and ice cream cone businesses. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ORG XMIT: NYRD101

The Ferrero Group, owner of dessert brands like Nutella, announced Monday it will acquire more beloved cookie, fruit snack, pie crust and ice cream cone brands from Kellogg.

The Michigan-headquartered Kellogg Company has agreed on the sale of Keebler, Famous Amos, Mother’s and Murray sugar-free cookies, as well as Little Brownie Bakers, which supplies Girl Scouts cookies, for $1.3 billion.

Ferrero will also acquire from Kellogg six U.S. food manufacturing facilities located across the country in Allyn, Washington, Augusta, Georgia, Florence and Louisville Kentucky, and two plants in Chicago, Illinois; as well as a leased manufacturing facility in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ferraro will also acquire the Kellogg fruit snacks businesses, including Stretch Island and Fruity Snacks, along with Keebler’s ice cream cones and pie crust products as part of the deal.

“Divesting these great brands wasn’t an easy decision, but we are pleased that they are transitioning to an outstanding company with a portfolio in which they will receive the focus and resources to grow,’ Kellogg’s CEO Steve Cahillane said in a statement.

Kellogg will retain its crackers, salty snacks, wholesome snacks, cereals and toaster pastries brands.

The global confectionery company has acquired several other U.S. brands in recent years, including Chicago-based Ferrara Candy Company and Fannie May.

“We have great respect for Kellogg, its legacy and values, and are proud that Kellogg has chosen Ferrero as a good home for these businesses,” Giovanni Ferrero, executive chairman of Ferrero Group said in a statement.