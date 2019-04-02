Fifth Third Bank to lay off nearly 500

Fifth Third Bank is eliminating nearly 500 jobs in the Chicago area. | Sun-Times file photo

Fifth Third Bank intends to lay off nearly 500 people now that it has taken over MB Financial.

Most of the 493 jobs being eliminated are in Rosemont; about two dozen positions are being cut downtown, according to layoff notices filed with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The layoffs will happen by May.

Fifth Third told Crain’s the cuts were mostly redundant administrative and back-office jobs.

Cincinnati-based Fifth Third announced in May it would buy Chicago’s MB Financial for about $4.7 billion, mostly in stock.

MB Financial had about $20 billion in assets at the time the sale was announced.