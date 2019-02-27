30,000-square-foot ‘food hall’ to open in Chicago’s South Loop

The "red building" at 333 S. Wabash in the South Loop will be the site of a new 30,000-square-foot food hall opening in the fall of 2019. | Sun-Times File Photo

“What do you feel like eating?” will take on epic proportions this fall when Hayden Hall, a 30,000-square-foot food hall opens in the South Loop.

The John Buck Company and DMK Restaurants have announced the opening of Hayden Hall, a first-of-its-kind, first for Chicago, full-service food hall at 333 S. Wabash, as part of the complete redesign of Chicago’s “big red building.” The venue will occupy the first two floors of the 45-story tower (the former CNA Financial headquarters) and feature more than a dozen vendors including two bars and one new concept eatery by DMK Restaurants.

The hall becomes the largest such concept in Chicago, just ahead of the 24,000-square-foot Revival Food Hall on South Clark Street.

Customers can partake of full-service dine-in amenities, quick service dining, pick-up or delivery from vendors. The hall will be open from 7 a.m. daily serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktails.

“Located within Chicago’s rapidly developing South Loop, Hayden Hall is intended to be an experiential destination; its offerings surpassing what can be found at a traditional restaurant, bar, and even other food halls,” said David Morton of DMK Restaurants. “Whether our guests want to stop in for happy hour, dinner before a show, or a working lunch, and everything in between, Hayden Hall will offer a full spectrum of experiences.”

The building is named for prominent late architect Sophia Hayden, whose work included her award-winning design of The Women’s Building at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893.

The hall will feature a “whimsical design” including vintage maps, plush seating and warm lighting, evoking a sense of historic opulence to honor Hayden’s legacy, the official announcement stated.

