Ford to invest $1 billion in Chicago plants, hire 500 workers

Ford Motor Co. says it is investing $1 billion in its Chicago plants. AP file photo

Ford Motor Co. announced Thursday it will invest $1 billion to upgrade its two Chicago-area plants and hire 500 workers here.

Ford plans to expand capacity to produce an all-new Ford Explorer, Police Interceptor Utility and Lincoln Aviator.

The automaker operates an assembly plant on the city’s Southeast Side and a stamping plant in south suburban Chicago Heights.

“When it’s all finished, Chicago Assembly will have an all new state-of-the-art body shop, an all-new paint shop and new tooling to build this new lineup,” Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president of global operations, said during a news conference at McCormick Place ahead of the Chicago Auto Show.

“It may be built Ford tough, but I can say with absolute confidence it will be Chicago tough as well,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said after touring the new vehicles.

The company said the new hires will increase employment to about 5,800 workers at the Torrence Avenue Assembly Plant and the Chicago Heights Stamping Plant.

Hinrichs said $40 million will also be spent to “improve our employees’ work experience” on things like new LED lighting, increased security, a renovated cafeteria and new break areas.

In April 2018, Ford announced it will shed most of its North American car lineup as part of broad plan to save money and make the company more competitive in a fast-changing marketplace.