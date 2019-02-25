Lyft, car2go offering free rides to polls on Election Day

One frequently-cited reason why people say they don’t go out and vote is that they can’t get to their polling place.

To make it easier for everyone’s voice to be heard on Election Day, some transportation companies are offering free or discounted rides to polling places.

Lyft is offering 50 percent off all rides, up to $5, to Chicago polling places. To access the offer, riders can use code VOTECHICAGO19.

“At Lyft, we believe that every voice is important and we want to make sure our Chicago community is heard during this mayoral election,” said David Katcher, General Manager for Lyft Chicago.

Car-share service Car2Go is offering $20 credits on Election Day for voters who would prefer to drive to their polling place. The credit will be added to every Chicagoan’s account on Tuesday and will be valid for 24 hours.

