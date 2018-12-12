‘Free trial’ offers have cost consumers more than $1.3 billion in past 10 years

This explanation of how a "free trial" scam works comes from a case the Federal Trade Commission won. | FTC

Online “free trial” offers of products like face cream, diet aids and teeth whiteners have cost U.S. consumers at least $1.3 billion in unexpected credit-card charges in the past 10 years, according to a report being released Wednesday.

The offers, rampant on Facebook and in online ads, typically involve a “free trial” of a product with only a small shipping-and-handling charge that customers have to pay by credit card.

Many consumers don’t realize that, by responding to the free offer, they’re signing up for an ongoing supply of products that will be automatically billed to their credit card.

In some cases, the short period people are given in which they can cancel starts even before the free product has arrived, making it difficult to escape at least the first full monthly charge, which can be $100 or more.

The report, by Better Business Bureau agencies in Chicago and four other cities, says the $1.3 billion figure includes only those losses from cases resolved by the Federal Trade Commission as a result of consumers’ complaints. So the actual losses are certainly higher.

Over just the past three years, the Better Business Bureau system has received 36,986 complaints and “Scam Tracker” reports about dubious free trial offers. Of consumers who reported a monetary loss to the nonprofit business organization, the average was $186, the report says.

About 72 percent of those victimized were women. The victims span all income and education levels.

The report calls such offers “subscription traps.” Some ads include fake celebrity endorsements and even contain fine print admitting the information is bogus, the report found.

Celebrities targeted by this have included Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Tim Allen and others.